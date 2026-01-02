Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Animal welfare campaigner remembered after ‘immensely shocking’ death

Anthony Head and Sarah Fisher (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Anthony Head and Sarah Fisher (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Animal welfare campaigner Sarah Fisher, partner of actor Anthony Head, has died at the age of 61.
  • Her daughters, actresses Emily and Daisy Head, announced her death, describing it as "immensely shocking" and praising her as "extraordinary, kind and talented".
  • Ms Fisher ran Tilley Farm, a 90-acre property in Somerset, and was a dedicated advocate for animal welfare.
  • She served as an ambassador for Battersea Dogs And Cats Home and a patron of Holly Hedge Animal Sanctuary.
  • Tributes from Battersea CEO Peter Laurie and Holly Hedge founder Pauline Leeson highlighted her compassionate nature and significant contributions to helping animals.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in