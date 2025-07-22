Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The hit Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso appeared to wrap up for good when the streaming service dropped its final episode of season three last spring. But after months of speculation, Apple renewed it for a fourth season earlier this year.

The show, which follows the relentlessly upbeat American football coach turned Premier League manager Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), became a global phenomenon, scooping up Emmys and turning Apple TV+ into a streaming juggernaut.

The final episode saw Ted return home to Kansas to be with his son, while Roy took over as manager of AFC Richmond and Keeley pitched the launch of a women’s team. Just like our fictional Independent colleague Trent Crimm, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the show's future, from where to stream it to what season four might have in store.

How to watch ‘Ted Lasso’ in the UK for free

Ted Lasso is exclusive to Apple TV+, so you’ll need a subscription to stream it. New users can sign up for a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge the lot. After that, it’s £8.99 a month.

What is ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 about?

While Sudeikis said in March 2023 that the latest season of Ted Lasso would be its last in an interview with Deadline, and Brett Goldstein told The Sunday Times that Ted Lasso was written as a three-season arc, it seems nothing can stop Ted Lasso.

In March 2025, Apple TV+ confirmed that Ted Lasso had officially been renewed, with production on season four officially beginning in July. A short teaser showed Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Juno Temple reuniting.

Filming is starting in Kansas City, but will return to London for the rest of the season. “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team,” reads an official season four logline. “Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

