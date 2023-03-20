‘Trent Crimm, The Independent’: Our star football reporter makes White House debut

The Independent’s star football reporter Trent Crimm asked Ted Lasso a question during Monday’s White House briefing.

Famous faces from AFC Richmond stopped by the White House to discuss mental health with Joe Biden.

In a comical moment, actor Jason Sudeikis - who plays Ted Lasso in the hit Apple TV series - picked out James Lance who asked a question in character.

“How do you feel about Kansas City being named as one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup,” Crimm asked.

“Oh, here I was hoping for a softball,” Lasso replied.

