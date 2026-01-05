Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Mum and daughter named as victims of deadly sea tragedy

Grace Keeling (left) and Sarah Keeling
Grace Keeling (left) and Sarah Keeling ( Humberside Police)
  • A mother has died and her teenage daughter remains missing after a tragic incident off the East Yorkshire coast.
  • Sarah Keeling, 45, and her 15-year-old daughter Grace Keeling, got into difficulty in the sea off Withernsea on Friday.
  • The body of Sarah Keeling was recovered, along with that of 67-year-old Mark Ratcliffe, who died attempting to rescue them.
  • Humberside Police are continuing searches for Grace Keeling, with an increased presence in the area.
  • Witnesses described 'horrendous conditions' with three-metre waves, and saw a girl 'washed away' by the sea.
