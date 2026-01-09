Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Morocco is pausing frozen sardine exports

Sardine shortage fuelled by climate change and overfishing hits French markets
  • Morocco, the world's leading sardine exporter, will halt frozen sardine exports from 1 February to safeguard domestic supplies and contain prices.
  • The decision was confirmed by Zakia Driouich, the cabinet member for fisheries, who cited a 'noticeable drop in supply' as the primary reason.
  • Sardines are a staple for Moroccan households, and pelagic species, including sardines, comprise around 80 per cent of the country's coastal fish resources.
  • Official data shows that Morocco's sardine landings dropped by 46 per cent in 2024, reaching 525,000 metric tons.
  • The decline in fish levels is attributed to factors such as climate change, overfishing, and pollution, with warmer ocean temperatures impacting fish movement and food sources.
