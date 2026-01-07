World’s leading sardine exporter halts frozen supplies to rest of world
The African nation will stop exports of frozen sardines due to supply concerns
Morocco, the world's leading exporter of sardines, will halt frozen sardine exports from 1 February to safeguard domestic supplies and contain prices.
The fish is a staple for Moroccan households, with the country's long Atlantic and Mediterranean coastlines making it a top global supplier.
Zakia Driouich, the cabinet member for fisheries, confirmed the decision to members of parliament on Tuesday, citing a "noticeable drop in supply" as the trigger.
She did not specify how long the ban would last. Ms Driouich added that pelagic species, including sardines, comprise around 80 per cent of Morocco's coastal fish resources.
The national canned‑sardine industry (UNICOP) urged authorities in June to act against illegal fishing after reporting falling catches.
Morocco's sardine landings dropped 46 per cent in 2024 to 525,000 metric tons, according to official data.
Research suggests that climate change is behind the drop in levels of fish in our oceans, adding to the pressures of overfishing and pollution.
As the ocean heats up, fish try to stay in the conditions they’re best suited to - so often move or relocate. This could provide new fishing opportunities for some countries, and losses for others.
Warmer waters will also impact the food - such as plankton - that many sea creatures eat.
Meanwhile, Morocco received a record 19.8 million tourists in 2025, up 14 per cent from a year earlier, the tourism ministry said on Monday.
Tourism accounts for about 7 per cent of the North African country's gross domestic product and is a key source of jobs and foreign currency.
