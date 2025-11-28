Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

School staffing shortages are harming children’s education and safety, report finds

Starmer told off by teacher after encouraging students to do viral 6-7 trend
  • A Unison survey of nearly 3,000 school support staff has revealed widespread staffing shortages across UK schools.
  • Three in five respondents reported fewer colleagues than a year ago, with over three-quarters stating there were insufficient workers to meet pupils' needs.
  • A similar proportion of staff warned that reduced staffing levels made it more difficult to ensure pupils' safety.
  • The primary cause identified for these shortages is schools' inability to replace staff who leave, leading to increased workloads and unpaid overtime for remaining employees.
  • Unison and the NAHT union are calling for increased government funding for schools to allow for adequate staffing, fair pay and improved conditions for support staff.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in