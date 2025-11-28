School staff believe children’s education is suffering due to shortages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new report suggests school staffing shortages are harming children’s education and safety.

The survey by Unison of almost 3,000 support staff – including teaching assistants, caterers and cleaners – found that three in five reported having fewer colleagues than a year ago, with just six per cent saying numbers have increased.

More than three-quarters surveyed said there were not enough workers to meet pupils’ needs, with a similar number warning that reduced staffing made it harder to keep pupils safe.

The main reason given for the shortage was the failure of schools to replace people when they leave.

Unison said the knock-on effect was an increase in workloads and unpaid overtime for those who remain.

More than three-quarters of those surveyed said there were not enough workers to meet pupils’ needs ( PA )

Unison’s head of education Mike Short said the survey “paints a bleak picture of an underappreciated workforce going above and beyond”.

“Staff believe pupils’ education is suffering due to shortages. The situation is bad news for everybody and simply unsustainable. Overstretched employees are taking on extra responsibilities and doing teacher-level work for support-staff wages.

“Schools need extra cash so they can replace people when they leave and afford fair pay rises for all their employees.

“The forthcoming school support staff negotiating body should mean better recognition of the vital contribution made by the likes of teaching assistants, caterers and technicians.

“Crucially, it must improve their pay and conditions, backed by the increased government funding that schools clearly need.”

James Bowen, assistant general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Support staff play a vital role in our schools – without them, schools simply wouldn’t be able to function.

“They really are the unsung heroes of the school workforce. Ever-increasing budget pressures mean that many schools are finding it harder and harder to afford the level of support staff they need, and where this is the case, children undoubtedly suffer – often the most vulnerable.

“We frequently hear of leaders who are having to reduce the number of teaching assistants they have in order to balance the books. If the government wants a more inclusive school system then it must ensure schools have the necessary funding to deliver it.”