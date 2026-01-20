Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

First recorded instance of tool use by a cow raises questions about animal intelligence

Clever bovine uses back-scratching tool forcing scientists to rethink intelligence of cows
  • A 13-year-old Swiss cow named Veronika has become the first documented bovine to use multi-purpose tools, surprising scientists.
  • Veronika was observed using sticks, rakes, and deck brushes to scratch herself, picking them up in her mouth and directing them to the intended area.
  • The cow demonstrated intelligence by switching ends of the brush depending on which part of her body she was scratching.
  • This unprecedented behaviour was documented as part of a study published in the journal Current Biology.
  • The footage represents the first time such tool-use has been recorded in cattle during approximately 10,000 years of human interaction with the species.
