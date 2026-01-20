Cow filmed using tools for first time raises questions about animal intelligence

A cow has stunned scientists by becoming the first documented bovine to use a multi-purpose tool, raising questions about the intelligence of the species.

Veronika, a 13-year-old Swiss cow, has learned to scratch herself with sticks, rakes and deck brushes, picking them up in her mouth and directing the objects to the intended area.

As part of a study documented in Current Biology, scientists observed that Veronika would switch ends of the brush depending on what part of her body she was scratching.

The footage marks the first time scientists have documented such behaviour in roughly 10,000 years of humans living with cattle.