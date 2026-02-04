Giant jellyfish with tentacles over 30ft caught on camera in rare footage
- Researchers from the Schmidt Ocean Institute have filmed a rare giant phantom jellyfish, Stygiomedusa gigantea, off the Argentine coast.
- The creature, captured at a depth of approximately 820 feet, can grow to the size of a school bus.
- Its long arms, which can exceed 30 feet, are used to catch prey as it lacks stinging tentacles.
- The expedition also identified 28 potential new species, including worms, corals, sea urchins, sea snails, and anemones.
- These discoveries were made during an exploration along the entire length of the Argentine coast.
