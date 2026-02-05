Scotland’s World Cup bank holiday confirmed
- A bank holiday has been confirmed for Scotland on June 15, 2026, to mark the nation's return to the World Cup.
- This will be the Scotland men's national team's first World Cup appearance since 1998, with their opening fixture against Haiti on June 14.
- The King approved the bank holiday following a request from First Minister John Swinney, who highlighted the event's importance for Scotland on the world stage.
- The proclamation was made under the Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971, with powers for distinct Scottish bank holidays devolved by the Scotland Act 1998.
- While proclaimed, employers in Scotland are not legally obliged to observe the additional bank holiday.
