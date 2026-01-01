Three arrested for alleged sexual assault of teenage girls at shopping centre
- Three men have been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against two teenage girls in Leeds.
- West Yorkshire Police were called to the Seacroft Green shopping centre on Tuesday evening following reports of suspicious behaviour.
- Officers found two men, aged 38 and 44, and two teenage girls, leading to the men's arrest on suspicion of sexual assault.
- A third man, aged 20, was subsequently arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged incident.
- All three men remain in custody, and Leeds district safeguarding officers are supporting the girls and investigating the full circumstances.