Three men arrested for sexual assault of teenage girls at busy shopping centre

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against two teenage girls.

West Yorkshire Police said that officers were called to the Seacroft Green shopping centre in Leeds at around 8.45pm on Tuesday to a report of “ongoing suspicious behaviour involving men nearby”.

The officers found two men and two teenage girls, the force said.

The men, aged 38 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against the girls. They remained in custody on New Year’s Eve.

On Wednesday, a third man, aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in custody, the force said.

Leeds district safeguarding officers are looking into the full circumstances of the alleged incident and are continuing to support the girls, the police said.

Anyone with information that may assist inquiries has been asked to contact the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit on 101 and reference police crime number 13250746106.

Information may also be provided through the West Yorkshire Police website or anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.