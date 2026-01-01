Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Three men arrested for sexual assault of teenage girls at busy shopping centre

The girls are being supported by safeguarding officers

Officers were called to a report of ‘suspicious behaviour’
Officers were called to a report of ‘suspicious behaviour’ (Getty/iStock)

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against two teenage girls.

West Yorkshire Police said that officers were called to the Seacroft Green shopping centre in Leeds at around 8.45pm on Tuesday to a report of “ongoing suspicious behaviour involving men nearby”.

The officers found two men and two teenage girls, the force said.

The men, aged 38 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of sexual assault against the girls. They remained in custody on New Year’s Eve.

On Wednesday, a third man, aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and remains in custody, the force said.

Leeds district safeguarding officers are looking into the full circumstances of the alleged incident and are continuing to support the girls, the police said.

Anyone with information that may assist inquiries has been asked to contact the Leeds District Safeguarding Unit on 101 and reference police crime number 13250746106.

Information may also be provided through the West Yorkshire Police website or anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in