ICE detention is ‘like modern day concentration camp’, claims Irish man held for months
- Seamus Culleton, an Irishman residing in the US for nearly two decades and married to an American citizen, has been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for over four months in Texas.
- Apprehended in September, Mr Culleton describes the detention facilities as 'horrible' and 'filthy,' akin to a 'modern day concentration camp,' citing poor sanitation, limited food, and widespread illness.
- He claims ICE agents attempted to make him sign deportation papers, which he refused, and expresses fear for his life from the security firm managing the facility.
- Mr Culleton is appealing to Irish premier Micheal Martin to raise his case directly with US President Donald Trump during their scheduled meeting in March.
- His wife, Tiffany, and sister, Caroline, have highlighted the emotional distress and physical deterioration, including significant weight loss and health issues, caused by his ongoing detention, with the Department of Foreign Affairs providing consular assistance.
