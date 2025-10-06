French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month
- France's Prime Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, has resigned from his post after less than one month in the role.
- President Emmanuel Macron accepted Lecornu's resignation, which occurred hours after his cabinet was revealed.
- Lecornu was appointed on 9 September, following a vote of confidence that toppled the previous head of government.
- He was the seventh prime minister during Macron's presidency and was tasked with consulting political parties on the next budget.
- Lecornu's appointment had been met with condemnation from political opponents on both the left and right.