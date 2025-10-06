Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month

Video Player Placeholder
French PM Sébastien Lecornu struggles to form new government
  • France's Prime Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, has resigned from his post after less than one month in the role.
  • President Emmanuel Macron accepted Lecornu's resignation, which occurred hours after his cabinet was revealed.
  • Lecornu was appointed on 9 September, following a vote of confidence that toppled the previous head of government.
  • He was the seventh prime minister during Macron's presidency and was tasked with consulting political parties on the next budget.
  • Lecornu's appointment had been met with condemnation from political opponents on both the left and right.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in