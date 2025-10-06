France’s new prime minister resigns after less than a month in the job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

France’s new prime minister resigned on Monday after less than one month in the role.

Sebastien Lecornu, 39, met with president Emmanuel Macron, who accepted his resignation, the French presidency said in a statement.

Lecornu’s resignation came just a day after naming his government and after only two weeks in office.

He was due to deliver his general policy statement to the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Lecornu was appointed prime minister on September 9, a day after a vote of confidence toppled François Bayrou as head of the government.

open image in gallery FILE - Then-Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu in Brussels in February ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Lecornu, the seventh prime minister of Macron’s presidency, was tasked with consulting with political parties to adopt France’s next budget.

Political opponents on the left and right had condemned Lecornu’s appointment, while some centrist allies had backed the decision.

Moments after Lecornu’s resignation was announced, National Rally president Jordan Bardella called on Macron to dissolve the National Assembly.

“There can be no restored stability without a return to the polls and without the dissolution of the National Assembly,” the leader of the right-wing populist party wrote on X.

Mathilde Panot, president of the La France Insoumise group, wrote on X: “Lecornu resigns. 3 Prime Ministers defeated in less than a year. The countdown has begun. Macron must go.”

The Paris Stock Exchange fell by nearly two per cent on Monday around 08:00 GMT, following the announcement of Lecornu’s resignation.

Lecornu had spent weeks trying to form a functioning government against a backdrop of stretched public finances and political instability as the hard left and hard right continue to gain ground.

His choice of ministers had attracted criticised from across the political spectrum, particularly his decision to bring back former finance minister Bruno Le Maire to serve at the defense ministry.

Other key positions remained largely unchanged from the previous cabinet, with conservative Bruno Retailleau staying on as interior minister, in charge of policing and internal security, Jean-Noel Barrot remaining as foreign minister, and Gerald Darmanin keeping the justice ministry.

Seeking consensus at the deeply fractured National Assembly, Lecornu had announced that he would not employ a special constitutional power his predecessors used to force a budget through parliament without a vote and would instead seek a compromise with lawmakers from the left and the right.

More to follow...