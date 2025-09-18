France hit by protests and strikes over Macron’s public service cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Protesters hit France with transport strikes, demonstrations and traffic blockades on Thursday, pitting the power of the streets against Emmanuel Macron's government and its proposals to cut funding for public services.

The first whiffs of police tear gas came before daybreak, with scuffles between riot officers and protesters in Paris.

Planned nationwide demonstrations, from France's biggest cities to small towns, were expected to mobilise hundreds of thousands of marchers and voice anger about mounting poverty, sharpening inequality and growing struggles for low-paid workers and others to make ends meet.

“We say 'no' to the government. We've had enough. There's no more money, a high cost of living,” striking transport worker Nadia Belhoum said at a before-dawn protest targeting a Paris bus depot.

She said people were “being squeezed like a lemon even if there's no more juice.”

Unions that called strikes are pushing for the abandonment of proposed budget cuts, social welfare freezes and other belt-tightening that opponents contend will further hit the pockets of low-paid and middle-class workers and which triggered the collapse of successive governments that sought to push through savings.

Opponents of Mr Macron's business-friendly leadership complain that taxpayer-funded public services - free schools and public hospitals, subsidised health care, unemployment benefits and other safety nets that are cherished in France - are being eroded.

open image in gallery Clashes in Paris between police and supporters of the ‘Bloquons Tout’ (Let's Block Everything) movement ( REUTERS )

Left-wing parties and their supporters want the wealthy and businesses to pay more, rather than see spending cuts to plug holes in France's finances and to rein in its debts.

“Public service is falling apart,” said teacher Claudia Nunez. “It's always the same people who pay.”

The day of upheaval - with strikes also impacting schools, industry and other sectors of the EU's second-largest economy - aimed to turn up the heat on new prime minister Sebastien Lecornu.

Mr Macron appointed him last week, tasking Mr Lecornu with building parliamentary support for proposed belt-tightening that brought down his immediate predecessors.

“Bringing in Lecornu doesn't change anything – he's just another man in a suit who will follow Macron's line,” said 22-year-old student Juliette Martin.

“We want our voices heard. People my age feel like no one in politics is speaking for us,” she said. “It's always our generation that ends up with the insecurity and the debt.”

Unions have decried budget proposals by Mr Macron's minority governments, weakened by their lack of a dependable majority in parliament, as brutal and punitive for workers, retirees and others who are vulnerable.

Mr Macron's opponents also continue to denounce unpopular pension reforms that he railroaded through parliament and which raised the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64, triggering a firestorm of anger and rounds of protest earlier in what is his second and last term as president, which ends in 2027.

The government said it was deploying police in exceptionally large numbers – about 80,000 in all – to keep order.

French broadcasters also reported sporadic clashes in the cites of Nantes, in the west, and Lyon in the south-east, with volleys of police tear gas and projectiles targeting officers.

“Every time there's a protest, it feels like daily life is held hostage,” said office worker Nathalie Laurent, grappling with disruptions on the Paris Metro during her morning commute.

“You can feel the frustration in the air. People are tired,” she said. “It's not very democratic when ordinary people can't even do their jobs. And Lecornu - he's only just started, but if this is his idea of stability, then he has a long way to go.”