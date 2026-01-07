Severe wind warning issued for southwest England with ‘danger to life’
- Storm Goretti is forecast to bring severe weather across the UK, with an amber wind weather warning in place over Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly on Thursday from 5pm to 11pm.
- Exceptional northwesterly winds of 80-90 mph are possible in exposed areas of the Isles of Scilly and parts of Cornwall, with 50-70 mph gusts more widely across south and southwest England.
- The Met Office has warned that there will be a “danger to life” from large waves and debris being thrown onto beachfront roads and properties in areas where the amber warning is in place.
- Damage to buildings and travel delays are also possible, with road, rail, air and ferry services potentially affected. There is a good chance of power cuts too.
- The likelihood of strong winds will depend on the exact track of Storm Goretti, and should the low pressure system track further south then the risk of these very strong winds would reduce.