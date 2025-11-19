Shabana Mahmood accused of ‘populist far-right’ rhetoric by Albania’s PM
- Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama accused UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood of "ethnic stereotyping" for singling out Albanian families.
- Ms Mahmood cited 700 Albanian families to justify ending family reunion rights and weakening Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.
- Rama criticised Mahmood for echoing "populist far-right" rhetoric, despite the UK and Albania's successful partnership on illegal migration.
- He argued that repeatedly singling out Albanians, who are net contributors to the British economy, constitutes "demagoguery" rather than policy.
- This incident marks a repeat of previous clashes between Rama and UK Home Secretaries, including Suella Braverman, over similar rhetoric targeting the Albanian community.