Albanian PM accuses Shabana Mahmood of ‘ethnic stereotyping’ in asylum reforms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The prime minister of Albania has accused home secretary Shabana Mahmood of “ethnic stereotyping” after she singled out Albanian families for refusing to return to their homeland in her controversial announcements on asylum this week.

Edi Rama was furious that Ms Mahmood had singled out Albanians in her document, and questioned why a Labour minister could “so poorly echo the rhetoric of the populist far-right”.

The home secretary had used the claim that 700 Albanian families have avoided deportation through the right to families being united as a justification to get rid of the human rights safeguard and water down Article 8 of the European Convention of Human Rights on right to a family life.

Albanian prime minister Edi Rama (Leon Neal/PA) ( PA Wire )

In a furious attack on social media Mr Rama, who leads Labour’s sister party in Albania, wrote: “How can a Labour home secretary so poorly echo the rhetoric of the populist far-right – and single out 700 Albanian families, a statistical drop in the ocean of post-Brexit Britain’s challenges – precisely at a moment when the UK and Albania have built one of Europe’s most successful partnerships on illegal migration?

“Albanians are net contributors to the British economy, and the number of Albanians receiving UK benefits is very low relative to other communities. To single them out again and again is not policy – it is a troubling and indecent exercise in demagoguery.”

Meanwhile, Andi Hoxhaj, an associate fellow from the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), accused the government of targeting and singling out Albanians in its rhetoric.

He said: “We saw the same issue under the previous Conservative administration and both the Albanian community and the Albanian government are deeply frustrated by the return of this narrative.

“This rhetoric seems increasingly tied to the government’s push to reinterpret or reform ECHR provisions on family rights – using Albanians as an example to make a broader political argument, like the Reform and Conservatives have made by using Albanians as an example.

“By specifically naming Albania, the home secretary is also responding to Farage’s messaging, as he has made Albanians a central part of his rhetoric.”

This is not the first time Mr Rama has clashed with a British home secretary. In November 2022, he accused the then home secretary, Suella Braverman, of “fuelling xenophobia and targeting, singling out a community” when she accused some Albanians of abusing modern slavery laws.

The Independent has approached Ms Mahmood’s office for comment.