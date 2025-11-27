Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tourist killed and man seriously injured in shark attack

Moment Australian windsurfer pulled off board by shark
  • A woman died and a man was seriously injured after a shark attack at a remote beach in New South Wales, Australia, on Thursday morning.
  • The victims, identified as two European tourists in their 20s, were swimming at Kylies Beach in Crowdy Bay National Park when the incident occurred.
  • A forensic assessment by shark scientists concluded that a large bull shark was likely involved in the attack.
  • Bystanders provided immediate aid, with one using clothing to fashion a tourniquet for the man, who was later flown to hospital in a critical but now stable condition.
  • Authorities have closed Kylies Beach and neighbouring areas, deploying SMART drumlines, while experts noted the rarity of a single shark attacking two people.
