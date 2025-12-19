Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shein avoids French ban but ordered to make strict changes

France seeks three-month suspension of Shein over sex dolls
  • A Paris court has ordered online fashion giant Shein to implement age verification measures for any adult products sold on its marketplace, imposing a €10,000 fine for each breach.
  • The ruling follows widespread outrage after France's consumer watchdog discovered banned weapons and sex dolls resembling children for sale on Shein's platform.
  • The court rejected the French government's more drastic request to suspend Shein's entire website for three months, deeming such a measure "disproportionate".
  • Shein welcomed the decision, stating its commitment to continuously improving control processes and ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations.
  • France has also been cracking down on other online platforms, with consumer watchdogs finding similar issues with AliExpress, Joom, Wish, Temu, and Amazon.
