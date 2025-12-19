Shein ordered to make changes or face fines amid sex doll controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Paris court has ordered that online fashion giant Shein implement age verification measures for any adult products sold on its marketplace, imposing a €10,000 fine for each breach.

The ruling follows widespread outrage over the availability of childlike sex dolls on the platform.

Despite this order, the court rejected the French government's more drastic request to suspend Shein's entire website for three months, deeming such a measure "disproportionate".

This decision offers some relief to the Chinese online retailer amidst mounting pressure in France.

A Shein spokesperson welcomed the outcome, stating: "We welcome this decision. We remain committed to continuously improving our control processes, in close collaboration with the French authorities, with the aim of establishing some of the most stringent standards in the industry, and we have been intensifying these efforts."

They further affirmed: "Our priority remains protecting French consumers and ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations."

The company has been at the centre of a scandal since France's consumer watchdog discovered banned weapons and sex dolls resembling children for sale on its marketplace, which initially prompted the government's attempt to suspend the platform.

The French government began proceedings to suspend Shein on 5 November, less than two hours after its first ever physical store opened in the BHV department store in Paris.

Shein suspended its marketplace - where third-party sellers list their products - but its site selling Shein-branded clothing remains accessible. The company also stopped selling sex toys on its marketplaces worldwide.

France has also been cracking down on other online platforms, with consumer watchdog DGCCRF finding that AliExpress and Joom were also selling childlike sex dolls, while Wish, Temu, and Amazon failed to filter underage shoppers from adult content.

France previously took its fight to the EU, pushing for the European Commission to open a formal investigation into Shein over illegal products.