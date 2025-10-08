Social media falls in love with mother’s ‘big baby’
- Nashville resident Shelby Martin gave birth to a baby boy, Cassian, weighing almost 13 pounds at TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital.
- Cassian's birth set a record at the hospital, making him the largest newborn delivered there in the past three years.
- Shelby Martin's humorous TikTok post about her “big baby” went viral, garnering millions of likes and shares.
- Cassian required a stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for monitoring due to glucose levels, receiving an IV and oxygen.
- The average American baby boy weighs around 7.2 pounds, with the heaviest US baby on record born in 1879 at 22 pounds.