‘Our fat peanut:’ Nashville woman gives birth to nearly 13 pound baby to break hospital record
Martin’s baby is the ‘biggest newborn to be delivered’ at the hospital in Nashville in three years
A Nashville woman has given birth to a baby, who weighed in at close to 13 pounds.
Shelby Martin’s baby smashed records at TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital, becoming the “biggest newborn to be delivered there in three years.”
Cassian, Shelby’s newborn, shares a birthday with his mother, who shared a hilarious post about her newborn on TikTok.
“When people talk about having a big baby, like I don’t know ball,” she wrote. “But trust me…I know ball.”
Her post has received 4.2 million likes on TikTok and has been shared over 738,200 times.
Carolyn Hines, Shelby’s mother, revealed more about the birth of her grandson, whom she jokingly called a “fat peanut”, on Instagram.
“Cassian has been in the NICU since almost immediately after the c-section,” she wrote on July 30, a day after he was born. “When it comes to big babies, sometimes when they are born their glucose levels are out of whack and they need to be monitored.
“He is on an IV and oxygen. They will be keeping him overnight. I have not gotten to hold him in my arms or kiss his skin.”
In an update, she shared that his oxygen levels were “almost perfect” and shared a video of a news story about her son.
Excited social media users flocked to the comments section of both Shelby and Carolyn’s posts to wish the new mom “good luck” with her baby.
“Did he drive y'all home afterwards?,” one joked.
"Y'all are tearin' my poor fat son up in these comments," Shelby wrote underneath her post.
The average American baby boy weighs approximately 7.2 pounds, according to Medical News Today. Typically, baby girls weigh around 3.2 kilograms, equivalent to approximately 7 pounds.
The heaviest baby to be born in the US was born in 1879 and weighed 22 pounds.
Measuring 28 inches in length, it was also the longest baby on record, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
However, the boy died just eleven hours after being born and was not officially named.
His mother, a Canadian woman named Anna Bates, who was 7ft 11 in tall, referred to him as “Babe.”
The baby’s father, Martin van Buren Bates, said that his son was “perfect in every respect.”
“He was 28” tall, weighed 22 lbs, and was perfect in every respect. He looked at birth like an ordinary child of six months,” he wrote.
Martin van Buren Bates reportedly measured 7 ft 9 in in height.
