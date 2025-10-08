Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Nashville woman has given birth to a baby, who weighed in at close to 13 pounds.

Shelby Martin’s baby smashed records at TriStar Centennial Women’s Hospital, becoming the “biggest newborn to be delivered there in three years.”

Cassian, Shelby’s newborn, shares a birthday with his mother, who shared a hilarious post about her newborn on TikTok.

“When people talk about having a big baby, like I don’t know ball,” she wrote. “But trust me…I know ball.”

Her post has received 4.2 million likes on TikTok and has been shared over 738,200 times.

open image in gallery Cassian weighed 13 pounds when he was born ( WSMV )

Carolyn Hines, Shelby’s mother, revealed more about the birth of her grandson, whom she jokingly called a “fat peanut”, on Instagram.

“Cassian has been in the NICU since almost immediately after the c-section,” she wrote on July 30, a day after he was born. “When it comes to big babies, sometimes when they are born their glucose levels are out of whack and they need to be monitored.

“He is on an IV and oxygen. They will be keeping him overnight. I have not gotten to hold him in my arms or kiss his skin.”

In an update, she shared that his oxygen levels were “almost perfect” and shared a video of a news story about her son.

Excited social media users flocked to the comments section of both Shelby and Carolyn’s posts to wish the new mom “good luck” with her baby.

“Did he drive y'all home afterwards?,” one joked.

"Y'all are tearin' my poor fat son up in these comments," Shelby wrote underneath her post.

The average American baby boy weighs approximately 7.2 pounds, according to Medical News Today. Typically, baby girls weigh around 3.2 kilograms, equivalent to approximately 7 pounds.

open image in gallery Cassian was born at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee ( Google Streetview )

The heaviest baby to be born in the US was born in 1879 and weighed 22 pounds.

Measuring 28 inches in length, it was also the longest baby on record, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

However, the boy died just eleven hours after being born and was not officially named.

His mother, a Canadian woman named Anna Bates, who was 7ft 11 in tall, referred to him as “Babe.”

The baby’s father, Martin van Buren Bates, said that his son was “perfect in every respect.”

“He was 28” tall, weighed 22 lbs, and was perfect in every respect. He looked at birth like an ordinary child of six months,” he wrote.

Martin van Buren Bates reportedly measured 7 ft 9 in in height.