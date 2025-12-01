‘Mexican Spiderman’ smashed window with bowling ball to help people escape shooting
- A man, self-described as "Mexican Spiderman", used a bowling ball to smash a window, helping people escape a mall shooting in California.
- Cristian Rodriguez was bowling at the Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara on Saturday when he heard gunfire and shouting.
- He deliberately broke the window to create an exit route for those trapped inside the building.
- The shooting incident resulted in the deaths of four people, including three children, and left 11 others injured.
- Mr Rodriguez later expressed his hope that he would not be charged for the damage caused during his rescue efforts.