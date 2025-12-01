‘Mexican Spiderman’ used bowling ball to help people escape Bay Area mall shooting

A self-described “Mexican Spiderman” smashed a window with a bowling ball to help people escape from a mall shooting in the Bay Area.

Cristian Rodriguez was bowling on Saturday (29 November) when he heard shouting and gunfire coming from the building next door.

Speaking to a reporter following the shooting at the Westfield Valley Fair in Santa Clara, Mr Rodriguez said: “I look around, I pick up the bowling ball, I like yank it and [the window] finally breaks,” later adding that he hopes he doesn’t get charged for the damage.

Four people, including three children, were killed and 11 injured in the shooting at a birthday party in the California mall.