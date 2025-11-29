Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

A shopping mall shooting wounds 2 and prompts a Black Friday evacuation in the Bay Area

Police in California evacuated a shopping mall on one of the busiest shopping days of the year after a shooting left two people with gunshot wounds

Via AP news wire
Saturday 29 November 2025 04:04 GMT
San Jose Mall Shooting
San Jose Mall Shooting (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Police in California evacuated a shopping mall Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, after a shooting left two people with gunshot wounds.

The shooting was an isolated incident, the San Jose Police Department said on the social platform X.

Officers evacuated and cleared Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara to confirm there was no threat to public safety.

The wounded were taken to a hospital, police said.

San Jose and Santa Clara are neighboring cities about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

The day after Thanksgiving, known in the retail industry as “ Black Friday,” marks the official start of the holiday shopping season in the U.S. and is the biggest shopping day of the year.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in