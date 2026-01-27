Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Homes teetering on crumbling cliff edge evacuated after violent storm

Video Player Placeholder
Italy: Ongoing landslide could force more evacuations, Italy’s Civil Protection Chief warns (2)
  • A landslide, triggered by a recent storm, has led to the evacuation of over 1,500 people from the Sicilian town of Niscemi.
  • Homes in Niscemi are now precariously situated on a cliff edge, with some deemed uninhabitable, and residents are facing permanent relocation.
  • The Italian government declared a state of emergency for Sicily, Sardinia, and Calabria following the severe weather that battered the regions.
  • Damage estimates for Sicily alone from the storm are now believed to exceed €1 billion, with the administration setting aside €100 million for initial needs.
  • Residents have voiced anger, stating that previous landslides in Niscemi were ignored by authorities, contributing to the current crisis.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in