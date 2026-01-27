Homes hanging onto cliff edge following huge landslide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Homes in the Sicilian town of Niscemi have been left teetering on the edge of a cliff after a landslide that was triggered by a storm, Italy's civil protection chief said on Tuesday.

Niscemi, a town of about 25,000 in south-central Sicily, sits on a plateau that authorities say is gradually collapsing toward the plain below. More than 1,500 people have had to be evacuated.

Buildings were overhanging the edge after large sections of the slope gave way. A car was left with its front end poking into the chasm.

"Let's be clear: there are homes on the edge of the landslide that are uninhabitable," the civil protection head Fabio Ciciliano told reporters in Niscemi, saying residents from the affected areas would be permanently relocated.

"Once the water has drained away and the moving section has stopped or slowed, a more accurate assessment will be made ... The landslide is still active," he added.

On Monday, the Italian government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni declared a state of emergency for Sicily, Sardinia and Calabria, the three southern regions battered by the violent storm last week.

open image in gallery Niscemi, a town of about 25,000 in south-central Sicily, sits on a plateau that authorities say is gradually collapsing toward the plain below ( REUTERS )

Extreme weather events have become more frequent in Italy in recent years. Floods have devastated cities across the country, killing dozens of people and amplifying risks of landslides and floods also in historically less exposed areas.

The severe weather brought relentless rain, powerful winds, and waves as high as nine metres (30 ft) that battered Sicily, Sardinia, and Calabria for two days, pushing water inland and overwhelming coastal defences.

The administration set aside €100 million ($119 million) for the initial needs of the areas worst hit by the recent storm.

Sicily alone suffered around €740 million worth of damage, the regional government said last week, but the island's governor, Renato Schifani, warned on Monday that the final amount could be double that.

But local authorities estimate damage at over €1 billion after powerful winds and waves pushed the sea inland overwhelming coastal defences, destroying homes and businesses.

open image in gallery The aftermath of a landslide in Niscemi, Sicily, with some buildings and structures already collapsed ( REUTERS )

In Niscemi, the sudden evacuations have fuelled anxiety and anger among residents, some of whom say earlier landslides went unaddressed.

"I have been told that I have to leave, even though I don’t have anything (collapse) in the house or underneath," Francesco Zarba said.

"We had the first landslide 30 years ago, and no one ever did anything."