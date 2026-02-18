Urgent warnings over common skin products that can cause serious damage
- The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has issued a warning against illegal skin lightening products being sold in butchers, specialist food shops, small grocery stores, and online across the UK.
- These products contain banned and dangerous substances such as hydroquinone, mercury, and powerful corticosteroids, which can cause severe skin damage, infections, and complications during pregnancy.
- CTSI highlighted that these items are increasingly found in everyday local stores, often without a full understanding of the risks, and exploit vulnerabilities created by colourism and harmful beauty standards.
- Businesses are urged to scrutinise their supply chains and seek advice from Trading Standards, while consumers are encouraged to report concerns, with enforcement action being taken against sellers.
- Consumers are advised never to use skin lightening products on children, to buy only from verified sellers, avoid purchasing cosmetics from online marketplaces, and always consult a doctor or dermatologist before use.
