Brits warned over illegal skin lightening products sold in local shops

Britons are being warned against purchasing or using illegal skin lightening products, which are reportedly being sold in butchers, specialist food shops, small grocery stores across the UK, and online.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), a consumer watchdog, has revealed that many of these products contain banned substances such as hydroquinone, mercury, and powerful corticosteroids. These dangerous ingredients pose significant health risks, including severe skin damage, infections, and complications during pregnancy.

Tendy Lindsay, former chairwoman of the CTSI, highlighted that while the impact is most pronounced among people from black, Asian, and minority ethnic backgrounds, all Britons should remain vigilant.

She stated: "We are increasingly seeing these items sold in everyday local stores, sometimes without a full understanding of the risks involved. But the law is clear – Consumer Safety First."

Lindsay also expressed deep concern over the social pressures driving demand for these products. "Colourism and harmful beauty standards can create vulnerability, and unscrupulous traders exploit those insecurities for profit," she added.

"Everyone deserves to feel confident in their natural skin and everyone deserves protection under the law. We urge businesses to check their supply chains carefully and seek advice from Trading Standards where needed. We also encourage consumers to report concerns. Enforcement action will be taken where necessary to protect communities from harm."

The CTSI cited a recent case where a beauty store in South London was fined over £30,000 for selling dangerous skin lightening products, with more cases currently progressing through the courts.

Consumers are advised never to use skin lightening products on children, to only buy from verified sellers, avoid purchasing cosmetics from online marketplaces, and always consult a doctor or dermatologist before using any product intended to alter skin tone.

Last year, Kerry Nicol, external affairs manager at the CTSI, said: “I am truly shocked that these procedures are being carried out in the UK.

“These are not harmless beauty treatments – they are medical-style procedures being administered with no clinical oversight, no regulation, and no accountability.

“The consequences can be devastating. These procedures may be common overseas, but in the UK, we uphold the highest of safety standards and these products and procedures have no place on UK shores.

“We are calling for the urgent regulation of a sector that has the ability to cause great harm to consumers.”