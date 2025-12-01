Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Family rescued after sky dining restaurant crane malfunctions 125ft in air

Family suspended 125ft up in air after ‘sky restaurant’ crane error
  • A family, including two children, and an employee became trapped in a sky dining hydraulic lift in Idukki Pallivasal, India.
  • The platform became stuck at a height of 125ft due to a hydraulic malfunction.
  • Kerala Fire And Rescue Services responded to the incident, with firefighters climbing to the platform using safety harnesses and rope.
  • All individuals who were trapped were successfully rescued by the emergency services.
  • The incident and rescue operation were confirmed by the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan.
