Family suspended 125ft up in air after ‘sky restaurant’ crane error

A family were trapped in the air for hours at a sky dining restaurant in India.

Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, said a family, including two children, and an employee were trapped in the platform of Sky Dining Hydraulic Lift in Idukki Pallivasal.

Footage posted on Saturday (29 November) by Kerala Fire And Rescue Services showed emergency services coming to the rescue.

Firefighters climbed the platform which was stopped at 125ft with safety harnesses and rope and were able to rescue those who were trapped, Mr Vijayan added.

The table became stuck because of a hydraulic malfunction, the Hindu reported.