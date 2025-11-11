Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New sleeper train to connect more European cities

Passengers can travel overnight to Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, and Munich
Passengers can travel overnight to Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, and Munich (Getty/iStock)
  • A new sleeper train service, EN Carpatia, will connect southeastern Poland with four major European cities.
  • Operated by the Polish state rail operator PKP Intercity, the service is set to launch on 14 December from Przemysl.
  • From £50, passengers can travel overnight to Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest, and Munich.
  • The route will pass through Polish cities such as Rzeszow and Krakow, splitting in the Czech Republic to serve different destinations.
  • Accommodation options include standard seating, couchettes, and deluxe sleeper compartments, with the journey to Munich taking around 16 and a half hours.
