Longest period without a UK small boat crossing recorded
- The UK recorded its longest period without small boat migrant arrivals across the Channel in seven years, lasting 28 days until 12 December.
- This significant pause in crossings, which began on 14 November, was broken on Saturday when new small boats were observed in the Channel.
- December is traditionally one of the quietest months for Channel crossings due to challenging weather conditions.
- The 2025 current total of 39,292 arrivals is the second highest since data collection began in 2018, only surpassed by 2022's record of 45,774.
- The government is implementing new measures, including asylum reforms and a new Border Security Act, and is collaborating with European counterparts to tackle illegal migration and consider reforming the ECHR.