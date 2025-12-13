Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Longest period without a UK small boat crossing recorded

Record number of small boat crossings to UK in first half of 2025
  • The UK recorded its longest period without small boat migrant arrivals across the Channel in seven years, lasting 28 days until 12 December.
  • This significant pause in crossings, which began on 14 November, was broken on Saturday when new small boats were observed in the Channel.
  • December is traditionally one of the quietest months for Channel crossings due to challenging weather conditions.
  • The 2025 current total of 39,292 arrivals is the second highest since data collection began in 2018, only surpassed by 2022's record of 45,774.
  • The government is implementing new measures, including asylum reforms and a new Border Security Act, and is collaborating with European counterparts to tackle illegal migration and consider reforming the ECHR.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in