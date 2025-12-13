Small boat crossings resume after longest pause in migrants arriving for seven years
The UK has recorded the longest period without migrants arriving on small boats crossing the Channel for seven years, official figures show.
Before this weekend, no-one had completed the perilous crossing for 28 days, since 14 November, according to the latest Home Office data.
No migrants were recorded arriving in the country up to and including 12 December – marking the longest uninterrupted run since autumn 2018.
A number of small boats were seen in the Channel on Saturday, breaking the long pause. Official figures for those arrivals will be released later.
December is traditionally one of the quietest months for Channel crossings, with a combination of low temperatures, poor visibility, less daylight and stormy weather making the journey particularly difficult.
