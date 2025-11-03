Trump administration to cover 50 percent of SNAP benefits
- The administration will only partially fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for November, covering 50 percent of benefits for nearly 42 million Americans.
- This decision follows federal judges' orders for the government to use emergency funds, after the administration initially intended to freeze funding entirely due to a government shutdown.
- A sum of $4.65 billion will be used, but officials warn that distributing these funds to states could take weeks or months, and no money will remain for new SNAP applicants or disaster assistance.
- Federal judges, including Jack McConnell and Indira Talwani, ruled that the government's suspension of the program was likely unlawful and would cause irreparable harm.
- The administration, through the USDA, has blamed congressional Democrats for the funding impasse, despite earlier internal memos suggesting contingency funds were available.