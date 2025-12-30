Where is snow forecast to fall in the UK?
- The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across northern Scotland, effective from 1 January to 2 January 2026.
- Frequent and heavy snow showers are anticipated, potentially causing travel disruption, with up to 30cm of snow possible on the highest routes and hills.
- The warning covers the entirety of northern Scotland, with Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar, Orkney and Shetland, and Strathclyde the regions and local authorities affected.
- Arctic air and strong northerly winds will bring cold or very cold conditions across the entire UK, with widespread and locally severe frosts expected.
- The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber cold health alert for the north east and north west of England, warning of increased health risks for vulnerable individuals.