Snow and ice warnings set to cause travel disruption and potential power outages

A woman pulls along two children on a sledge by snowmen at Tynemouth
A woman pulls along two children on a sledge by snowmen at Tynemouth (PA)
  • Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place for parts of the UK, with the north of Scotland particularly affected until Monday midday.
  • Further snow showers are expected to cause ongoing delays on roads and public transport throughout Sunday and into Monday.
  • Separate warnings for snow and ice are also active for Wales, Greater Manchester, South West England, and the east coast of England.
  • The wintry weather has already led to significant travel disruption, including ScotRail cancellations and road closures in the north-east of Scotland.
  • The Met Office warns of potential isolation for some rural communities and a risk of power cuts, with sub-zero temperatures meaning no thaw of lying snow is expected.
