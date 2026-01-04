Snow and ice warnings set to cause travel disruption and potential power outages
- Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice remain in place for parts of the UK, with the north of Scotland particularly affected until Monday midday.
- Further snow showers are expected to cause ongoing delays on roads and public transport throughout Sunday and into Monday.
- Separate warnings for snow and ice are also active for Wales, Greater Manchester, South West England, and the east coast of England.
- The wintry weather has already led to significant travel disruption, including ScotRail cancellations and road closures in the north-east of Scotland.
- The Met Office warns of potential isolation for some rural communities and a risk of power cuts, with sub-zero temperatures meaning no thaw of lying snow is expected.