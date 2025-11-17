Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office snow forecast as amber cold health alert in force for parts of UK

Met Office forecasts when temperatures will drop in November
  • The Met Office has issued several yellow weather warnings for ice and snow across the north of the UK this week, alongside a cold health alert.
  • Widespread frosts are forecast, with temperatures expected to drop as low as minus 7C in Scotland.
  • Ice warnings began on Monday evening in parts of the North East and Scotland, with further snow and ice warnings extending into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for various northern regions.
  • Around 2 to 5cm of snow is forecast at low levels in affected areas, accompanied by outbreaks of rain and hill snow.
  • The UK Health Security Agency has also issued a four-day cold weather alert for the Midlands and northern England, effective from Monday morning until Friday.
