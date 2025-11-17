Met Office issues snow and ice weather warnings as cold health alert comes into force

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for ice and snow in the north of the UK as a cold health alert comes into force.

The weather agency expects widespread frosts across the UK, with temperatures dropping as low as minus 7C this week. Ice warnings will come into force from 7pm on Monday in areas in the northeast and far north of mainland Scotland, as overnight showers and low temperatures bring a risk of icy conditions on roads and pavements.

The warnings will be lifted at 10am on Tuesday, but several others will take effect from the early hours of the morning. A snow warning has been issued from 3am to 6pm on Tuesday in areas including Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, and Strathclyde.

Further ice warnings have been announced in parts of northern England, as below-zero temperatures and outbreaks of rain and hill snow could bring icy conditions. A warning has been issued from 5am to midday on Tuesday.

open image in gallery Ice and snow warnings are in place for areas in the northern part of the UK ( The Met Office )

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “As Storm Claudia retreats to the south, high pressure to the northwest will drive a cold northerly flow from the Arctic across the UK. This will bring much colder conditions than of late and, whilst generally drier than recent days, there will also be a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice.”

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather warning for parts of the Midlands and northern England from 8am on Monday.

The alert is in place for 4 days, covering the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West, and Yorkshire and the Humber, before being lifted at 8am on Friday.

The UK recorded its coldest night since March on Saturday as temperatures dropped to minus 7C in Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands.

open image in gallery Wintry conditions are expected to bring rain, ice, and snow across the UK ( PA Archive )

Here is the weather forecast for the UK for the coming week, according to the Met Office:

Today

Some showers in the far north and near to North Sea coasts, these wintry in northern Scotland. Elsewhere mostly dry with lots of sunshine, after a frosty start for many. Cold, especially in the east where it will be breezy.

Tonight

Showers easing to leave a mostly dry night with clear spells. A widespread frost, with icy patches. However, turning breezy, and less cold in the northwest, with rain and snow.

Tuesday

A bright, frosty start for many. However, rain in the northwest extending southeast to all parts through the day, with some snow, especially in the north. Breezy and feeling cold.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday

Early rain and snow clearing on Wednesday leaving very cold northerly winds with sunshine and wintry showers. Overnight frost and ice. Rain and hill snow arriving in west later Friday.