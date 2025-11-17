Met Office issues snow and ice weather warnings as cold health alert comes into force
Yellow weather warnings have been issued in the North
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for ice and snow in the north of the UK as a cold health alert comes into force.
The weather agency expects widespread frosts across the UK, with temperatures dropping as low as minus 7C this week. Ice warnings will come into force from 7pm on Monday in areas in the northeast and far north of mainland Scotland, as overnight showers and low temperatures bring a risk of icy conditions on roads and pavements.
The warnings will be lifted at 10am on Tuesday, but several others will take effect from the early hours of the morning. A snow warning has been issued from 3am to 6pm on Tuesday in areas including Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, and Strathclyde.
Further ice warnings have been announced in parts of northern England, as below-zero temperatures and outbreaks of rain and hill snow could bring icy conditions. A warning has been issued from 5am to midday on Tuesday.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Holley said: “As Storm Claudia retreats to the south, high pressure to the northwest will drive a cold northerly flow from the Arctic across the UK. This will bring much colder conditions than of late and, whilst generally drier than recent days, there will also be a risk of wintry hazards, such as snow and ice.”
The UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather warning for parts of the Midlands and northern England from 8am on Monday.
The alert is in place for 4 days, covering the East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West, and Yorkshire and the Humber, before being lifted at 8am on Friday.
The UK recorded its coldest night since March on Saturday as temperatures dropped to minus 7C in Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands.
Here is the weather forecast for the UK for the coming week, according to the Met Office:
Today
Some showers in the far north and near to North Sea coasts, these wintry in northern Scotland. Elsewhere mostly dry with lots of sunshine, after a frosty start for many. Cold, especially in the east where it will be breezy.
Tonight
Showers easing to leave a mostly dry night with clear spells. A widespread frost, with icy patches. However, turning breezy, and less cold in the northwest, with rain and snow.
Tuesday
A bright, frosty start for many. However, rain in the northwest extending southeast to all parts through the day, with some snow, especially in the north. Breezy and feeling cold.
Outlook for Wednesday to Friday
Early rain and snow clearing on Wednesday leaving very cold northerly winds with sunshine and wintry showers. Overnight frost and ice. Rain and hill snow arriving in west later Friday.
