Met Office confirms more snow is on the way
- Large parts of the UK experienced snow on Wednesday, affecting areas including London, Hertfordshire, and Northumberland, with 7cm recorded in Powys, Wales.
- The Met Office forecasts continued wintry showers along the coasts of north Scotland, and the east and west coasts of the UK.
- Multiple weather warnings for snow and ice are in effect across the UK for Wednesday and Thursday.
- An amber weather warning for snow is issued for parts of Yorkshire, including York and Scarborough, from Thursday morning, anticipating travel delays and power cuts.
- Yellow warnings cover Northern Ireland, parts of Wales, northern and south-westerly England, and much of Scotland, with significant snow accumulations expected in some higher ground areas.