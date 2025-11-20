Amber weather warning in place as up to 25cm of snow forecast
- An amber weather warning for snow is in effect across parts of north-east England, with the Met Office forecasting blizzard conditions and significant travel disruption.
- Up to 25cm of snow is expected on high ground, particularly in the North York Moors, with the warning active until 9pm on Thursday.
- Sleet and snow showers have continued to affect UK coastal areas, leading to road closures in North Yorkshire and warnings for motorists to exercise caution.
- Five yellow warnings for snow and ice are also in place across other parts of the country, with National Rail advising commuters to check services for potential delays and cancellations.
- Cold Arctic air has brought temperatures as low as -6C, with potential for -12C in Scotland on Friday, though temperatures are expected to rise towards average by the weekend.