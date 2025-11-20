Amber snow weather warning comes into place as blizzard conditions forecast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An amber weather warning for snow has come into force across parts of north-east England, with the Met Office warning of blizzard conditions in place.

Sleet and snow showers continued to batter UK coastal areas overnight into Thursday.

The forecaster warned that worst-affected regions face significant travel disruption and potential power cuts.

Up to 25cm of snow is expected to settle on high ground, particularly across the North York Moors and surrounding areas, where the alert remains active until 9pm.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst: “Thursday will be a sunny day for most, but there will be further sleet and snow showers for coastal stretches which will filter a little inland too. Heavy across north-east England in particular.



“The highest snowfall totals from Wednesday night through Thursday will likely be across the Sperrins, North Yorkshire Moors, Northwest Highlands, Grampians and upland Pembrokeshire.”

The national weather service said rural communities could become cut off in the amber warning area as gusty winds hit, creating “occasional blizzard conditions”, with the possibility of lightning a further hazard.

Temperatures could drop to -12C in areas of lying snow in Scotland on Friday, the Met Office said (Jane Barlow/PA)

Motorists faced tricky conditions across the North East on Wednesday night, with North Yorkshire Police urging drivers to avoid the A171 near Whitby where a number of vehicles became stuck because of the snow.

Officers also closed the A169 between Whitby and Pickering amid heavy snow.

Shaun Jones, AA Expert Patrol, said: “When snow and ice hit, the roads can quickly become treacherous. Stopping distances can increase tenfold on icy surfaces, so slowing down and leaving plenty of space is absolutely vital.

“Drivers should plan ahead, stick to main routes and allow extra time for their journey.”

Wintry showers will hit East Anglia, western Wales and Cornwall overnight but persisting snow in the North East could cause “substantial disruption”, the Met Office said.

Some five yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place across the country on Thursday, with alerts for the coast of north-east England, Cornwall, Devon and western Wales in place until 11.59pm.

National Rail urged rail commuters to check their journeys before travelling during the snowy and icy weather.

It said speed restrictions may be in place for trains to run safely, which could result in cancellations, alterations and delays to services.

Cold Arctic air continues to take hold across the country, with the mercury overnight dropping to as low as -6C at Spadeadam in Cumbria.

But the coldest temperatures could still be ahead, the Met Office warned, with potential for lows of -12C in areas of lying snow in Scotland on Friday.

Temperatures will begin to rise closer to averages for this time of year at the weekend when wetter and windier weather arrives, but it will not be as “exceptionally mild” as it was earlier in November, the forecaster said.