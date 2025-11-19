UK school closures as snow and ice weather warnings come into force
Met Office warns of ‘substantial disruption’ as cold snap grips northern half of UK
Schools could face closure as snow and ice warnings come into force across the UK.
The Met Office warned the wintry weather is likely to cause “substantial disruption” as the cold snap grips the northern half of the UK. Dozens of schools across Scotland have been shut on Wednesday after snow fell across parts of the country.
Much of northern Scotland is subject to a yellow warning for snow and ice from 6pm on Tuesday to 9pm on Thursday. The same applies from 12am on Wednesday until 11.59pm on Thursday for much of north-east England and Yorkshire, as well as in Northern Ireland from midnight until 12pm on Wednesday.
The Met Office said rain and hill snow, followed by clearing skies, will lead to the risk of icy patches on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
A yellow warning for ice is in place across much of Wales, northern and central England and southern Scotland until 11am on Wednesday.
The Met Office has also issued an amber weather warning for snow in parts of Yorkshire on Thursday between 5am and 9pm.
Frequent wintry showers will feed inland from the North Sea, giving significant snow accumulations over the North York Moors and parts of the Yorkshire Wolds. By the end of Thursday, as much as 15-25cm may have accumulated on hills above 100m elevation.
The Met Office warned the “first notable cold snap of this autumn” is likely to cause “particularly tricky travel conditions” as well as power cuts.
So far, schools across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire are also facing complete or partial closure amid the wintry weather.
Here is a full list of the school closures as of 9am on Wednesday, according to the local council websites:
Aberdeenshire schools
Aboyne Academy: Closed
Aboyne Primary School: Closed
Alford Academy: Closed
Alford Primary School: Closed
Ballater School: Opening delayed
Cluny School: Opening delayed
Craigievar School: Closed
Drumblade School: Closed
Finzean School: Opening delayed
Kennethmont School: Closed
Kincardine O'Neil School: Opening delayed
Lumphanan School: Opening delayed
Mackie Academy: Closed
Midmar School: Closed
Rhynie School: Closed
Strathdon School: Closed
Tarland School: Closed
Torphins School: Opening delayed
Towie School: Closed to everyone
Highland schools
Achiltibuie Primary: Closed
Ardross Primary: Closed
Auchtertyre Primary: Closed
Auchtertyre Primary Nursery: Closed
Bonar Bridge Primary: Closed
Bonar Bridge Primary Nursery: Closed
Bun-Sgoil Shlèite: Closed
Edinbane Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Gairloch High School: Closed
Gairloch Primary: Closed
Gairloch Primary Nursery - EM: Closed
Gairloch Primary Nursery - GM: Closed
Gledfield Primary: Closed
Lairg Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Lairg Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Lochcarron Primary: Closed
Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare: Closed
Lochinver Primary: Partially closed - opening 2 hours later
Macdiarmid Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Macdiarmid Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Newtonmore Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Newtonmore Primary Nursery - EM: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Newtonmore Primary Nursery - GM: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Poolewe Primary: Closed
Portree High School: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Portree Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later
Rogart Primary: Closed
Rogart Primary Nursery: Closed
Rosehall Primary: Closed
Moray schools
Glenlivet Primary: Closed
Tomintoul School: Closed
