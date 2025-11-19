UK school closures as snow and ice weather warnings come into force

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Schools could face closure as snow and ice warnings come into force across the UK.

The Met Office warned the wintry weather is likely to cause “substantial disruption” as the cold snap grips the northern half of the UK. Dozens of schools across Scotland have been shut on Wednesday after snow fell across parts of the country.

Much of northern Scotland is subject to a yellow warning for snow and ice from 6pm on Tuesday to 9pm on Thursday. The same applies from 12am on Wednesday until 11.59pm on Thursday for much of north-east England and Yorkshire, as well as in Northern Ireland from midnight until 12pm on Wednesday.

The Met Office said rain and hill snow, followed by clearing skies, will lead to the risk of icy patches on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A yellow warning for ice is in place across much of Wales, northern and central England and southern Scotland until 11am on Wednesday.

The Met Office warned the wintry weather could also create some ‘particularly tricky travel conditions’ as the cold snap grips the northern half of the UK ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

The Met Office has also issued an amber weather warning for snow in parts of Yorkshire on Thursday between 5am and 9pm.

Frequent wintry showers will feed inland from the North Sea, giving significant snow accumulations over the North York Moors and parts of the Yorkshire Wolds. By the end of Thursday, as much as 15-25cm may have accumulated on hills above 100m elevation.

The Met Office warned the “first notable cold snap of this autumn” is likely to cause “particularly tricky travel conditions” as well as power cuts.

So far, schools across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire are also facing complete or partial closure amid the wintry weather.

Here is a full list of the school closures as of 9am on Wednesday, according to the local council websites:

Aberdeenshire schools

Aboyne Academy: Closed

Aboyne Primary School: Closed

Alford Academy: Closed

Alford Primary School: Closed

Ballater School: Opening delayed

Cluny School: Opening delayed

Craigievar School: Closed

Drumblade School: Closed

Finzean School: Opening delayed

Kennethmont School: Closed

Kincardine O'Neil School: Opening delayed

Lumphanan School: Opening delayed

Mackie Academy: Closed

Midmar School: Closed

Rhynie School: Closed

Strathdon School: Closed

Tarland School: Closed

Torphins School: Opening delayed

Towie School: Closed to everyone

Highland schools

Achiltibuie Primary: Closed

Ardross Primary: Closed

Auchtertyre Primary: Closed

Auchtertyre Primary Nursery: Closed

Bonar Bridge Primary: Closed

Bonar Bridge Primary Nursery: Closed

Bun-Sgoil Shlèite: Closed

Edinbane Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Gairloch High School: Closed

Gairloch Primary: Closed

Gairloch Primary Nursery - EM: Closed

Gairloch Primary Nursery - GM: Closed

Gledfield Primary: Closed

Lairg Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Lairg Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Lochcarron Primary: Closed

Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare: Closed

Lochinver Primary: Partially closed - opening 2 hours later

Macdiarmid Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Macdiarmid Primary Nursery: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Newtonmore Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Newtonmore Primary Nursery - EM: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Newtonmore Primary Nursery - GM: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Poolewe Primary: Closed

Portree High School: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Portree Primary: Partially closed - opening 1 hour later

Rogart Primary: Closed

Rogart Primary Nursery: Closed

Rosehall Primary: Closed

Moray schools

Glenlivet Primary: Closed

Tomintoul School: Closed