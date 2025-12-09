Australian PM addresses social media ban coming into effect
- Australia is implementing a new law requiring major social media platforms to block access for users under 16 from 9 December.
- Platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube face fines of up to A$49.5m if they fail to comply with the age restriction.
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese presented the measure as a safeguard for young people's wellbeing, encouraging them to engage in outdoor activities during the summer holidays instead of scrolling.
- This initiative marks the first time a country has imposed a legally mandated minimum age for social media participation on a large scale, with other nations closely observing its implementation.
- While child-safety advocates have welcomed the restrictions, some tech companies, including Reddit, have criticised the law, citing concerns over free expression and privacy.