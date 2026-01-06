Tourists left stranded on island after violent clashes breakout
- Around 400 international tourists are stranded on Socotra, a Unesco heritage site in the Indian Ocean, after flights were suspended following New Year's Eve celebrations.
- The flight suspensions were caused by a flare-up of violence between rival armed factions, affiliated with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, on the Yemeni mainland.
- A state of emergency was declared on Socotra on 30 December, temporarily closing all ports of entry, impacting regular charter flights from Abu Dhabi.
- Tourists are reportedly contacting their embassies for assistance with evacuation, though the US government has stated it cannot provide consular services in Yemen, including Socotra.
- The Polish foreign ministry confirmed flights were suspended until at least 6 January due to the deteriorating security situation and airspace closure in the highly unstable region.