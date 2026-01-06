Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of international tourists have been stranded on a Yemeni island after violent clashes on the mainland grounded flights.

Around 400 people are stuck on Socotra, a Unesco heritage site in the Indian Ocean, following New Year’s Eve celebrations last week.

A flare-up of violence between rival armed factions, affiliated with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, saw flights suspended on Thursday.

On 30 December, a state of emergency was declared on Socotra, temporarily closing all ports of entry.

Yahya bin Afrar, Socotra’s deputy governor for culture and tourism, told AFP that there were “more than 400 foreign tourists” there and “their flights have been suspended”.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE were once allies in a Gulf coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis – who now control much of Yemen – but turned against each other as they backed rival factions competing for strategic control of the country’s south.

Yemen’s civil war took a turn last month when the UAE-backed separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) launched an offensive to extend its presence in areas in southeastern Yemen and form a breakaway state.

However, last week, Yemeni government troops backed by Saudi Arabia retook two provinces from STC forces.

Three charter flights from Abu Dhabi to Socotra by Air Arabia usually operate each week during peak season.

A Western diplomat told AFP: “People are stuck on the island and reaching out to their embassies now for help to be evacuated.”

Yemenia Airways resumed flights from Aden in southern Yemen on Sunday following three days of disruption.

On Friday, the US embassy in Yemen said in a security alert: “The Department of State has received reports of closures, cancellations and redirected flights on commercial airline travel to and from the island of Socotra (Yemen) to nearby airports. US citizens are reminded to review the Level 4 Travel Advisory that recommends against all travel to Yemen, including Socotra.

“The U.S. government is unable to provide emergency or routine consular services to U.S. citizens in Yemen, including Socotra.”

Socotra, an archipelago of four islands around 240 miles off the Yemeni coast, is home to approximately 60,000 people and known for its distinctive dragon blood trees, biodiversity and beaches.

Polish foreign ministry spokesman Maciej Wewior wrote in a post on X that an airline from the United Arab Emirates has “suspended flights” to Socotra until 6 January, inclusive.

Mr Wewior said: “Socotra is located in a highly unstable region where an armed conflict has been raging for years. The current security situation has deteriorated further – due to the intensification of military operations, airspace has been closed.”

He added that “Polish citizens who – despite warnings from @MSZ_RP – decided to travel to the island of Socotra” are in a “good” condition.

Read more: Saudi warplanes strike UAE-backed separatists in southern Yemen